India-Norway elevate ties to ‘Green Strategic Partnership’; Focus on critical minerals, AI, defence

In an optimistic, forward-looking moment in Oslo, India and Norway have elevated their ties to another level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his historic visit, joined hands with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to launch a 'Green Strategic Partnership', marking a cleaner, smarter, and more secure future for both nations.

The new partnership puts climate action, sustainability, and clean energy at its heart. Both Oslo and New Delhi are blending India's massive scale and youthful energy with Norway's advanced technology and capital.

PM Modi speaking at the Norway-India Business and Research Summit in Oslo City Hall said, "Today, we are giving the relationship between India and Norway the form of a 'Green Strategic Partnership.' This Strategic Partnership spanning every sector from clean energy to climate resilience, and from the Blue Economy to Green Shipping, is being forged by combining India's scale, speed, and talent with Norway's technology and capital.”

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This isn't just about government talks, through greener ships, cleaner power, and better ways to protect our oceans. Norway already helps run India's Arctic research station 'Himadri', and a new MoU between ISRO and the Norwegian Space Agency will open fresh doors in space cooperation.

Also Read: Confident my visit will strengthen India-Norway friendship: PM Modi

#WATCH | Oslo, Norway: At the Norway-India Business and Research Summit at Oslo City Hall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today, the Prime Minister and I have elevated India-Norway relations to the level of a 'Green Strategic Partnership.' Through this Strategic Partnership,… pic.twitter.com/JHa4EJJ18g — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

AI and Critical Mineral push

Beyond the green energy push, the India-Norway Green Strategic Partnership pays special attention to securing future-ready resources and technologies.

Critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements are the hidden backbone of electric vehicles, renewable power systems, and modern electronics. India, with its ambitious clean energy targets, needs reliable and diversified supplies of these minerals, while Norway brings expertise in sustainable exploration, including potential seabed resources, and advanced processing know-how.

Together, the two countries aim to build resilient supply chains that reduce dependence on any single source and support a fair global green transition.

Also Read: After 43 years, PM Modi to land in Norway – What India is about to unlock has everyone watching

In parallel, cooperation in Artificial Intelligence is set to flourish with a shared democratic and ethical approach.

PM Modi has invited Norwegian firms to partner in AI, cyber technology, and innovation hubs in India. This collaboration promises to blend India’s massive data talent and digital scale with Norway’s strengths in responsible AI development, helping both nations create trustworthy solutions in healthcare, climate modelling, smart shipping, and more, ultimately making technology work for people and the planet.

"Through this Strategic Partnership, Norwegian companies will receive full support in critical sectors such as critical minerals, AI, cyber technology, space, and defence. In all these sectors, I invite you to help transform India into a hub for innovation and manufacturing," PM Modi said.

At the Business and Research Summit, attended by CEOs from over 50 companies and hundreds of participants, PM Modi highlighted practical steps to make investing in India easier and more rewarding.

He announced a special Trade Facilitation Desk at Invest India just for Norwegian partners. "This desk will make your investment journey in India smoother, faster, and more effective," he assured. Modi also spoke about people-to-people links through 'Lab-to-Lab', 'University-to-University', and 'Scientist-to-Scientist' partnerships, connecting India's CSIR labs and startups with Norwegian research institutions.

On shipbuilding, he set an ambitious yet friendly target: "Today, nearly 10% of Norway's ships are built in India. Can we take this figure up to 25% over the next five years?" He pointed to India's push in green shipping, MRO services, and clean energy goals, like 500 GW of non-fossil power and 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

The nations also aim to double bilateral trade by 2030 and back reforms at the United Nations Security Council. The initiatives means more jobs, cleaner technology, and stronger cooperation on global challenges like food, fuel, and fertiliser security.









