India Not Ready To Engage On Kashmir, Denies Third Party Involvement: Report

New Delhi: India is not ready to engage on matters of Kashmir, and the only thing left on Kashmir is the Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoK) issue, as per sources. According to the sources, all discussions on military action cessation will be conducted exclusively through Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks, with no third-party involvement.

"We are not ready to engage on matters of Kashmir. The only thing left on Kashmir is PoK. The message is that it is the DGMO-level talks which are the channel of communication with regard to cessation of military action. No third country or no third party is to be involved in this. India will not be ready to engage with anybody or any party other than the Pakistan DGMO," sources said.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Following India's operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces. Areas across the border were set up on high alert, and there were blackouts whenever attacks from Pakistan took place.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart, and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5 pm. Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and at sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar. India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.