Beware Pakistan and China: India now gets access to Russian bases, Arctic routes and more – What the New Delhi-Moscow pact unlocks

New Delhi: India has moved into a new phase of defence cooperation with Russia as a major logistics pact between the two countries becomes operational. The two countries can now deploy their troops, warships and aircraft in each other’s territory under a military logistics pact that has moved from paper to practice. Signed in February 2025 between New Delhi and Moscow, the agreement came into force on January 12 this year, according to Russia’s official legal information portal.

Russia’s parliament later ratified the deal in December 2025 and cleared the way for full operationalisation. The development adds a new layer to India-Russia defence ties at a time when world security dynamics are changing across regions, including West Asia, Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

What the pact actually allows

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Under the Indo-Russian Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS), both countries can station up to 3,000 troops in each other’s territory. The agreement also allows five warships and 10 aircraft to be deployed simultaneously in the partner country.

Vyacheslav Nikonov, first deputy chairman of the International Affairs Committee, confirmed the details while addressing Russia’s State Duma after the agreement was ratified. He said the arrangement allows “five warships, 10 aircraft and three thousand troops to be simultaneously stationed in the territory of the partner country for a period of five years. If both parties agree, it can be extended for another five years”.

So, the deployment window is initially set for five years, with the possibility of extending it for another five years if both countries agree.

What happens when troops or ships are deployed?

The agreement goes beyond simply allowing military presence. It lays out a full logistics support system that makes deployments easier and more practical.

Warships visiting partner ports will receive docking support, repair services, water, food and technical supplies. Military aircraft will get access to air traffic control, navigation systems, aeronautical data and secure parking. Fuel, lubricants and technical support for equipment repairs will also be available, with costs reimbursed under agreed arrangements.

The pact also allows reciprocal access to military bases, including naval facilities and airbases. This means Indian forces can use Russian bases, including those in the Arctic region, while Russian forces gain broader access to Indian facilities.

The agreement also covers joint exercises, training programmes and humanitarian missions, making it easier for both countries to operate together when needed.

Why this agreement matters

The operationalisation of the pact strengthens long-term military cooperation between India and Russia. It also helps New Delhi maintain and service its large inventory of Russian-origin military equipment, which continues to form a major part of India’s defence systems.

The agreement supports longer deployments and smoother coordination during joint exercises and missions. It also opens the door for cooperation in regions such as the Indo-Pacific and the Arctic, where both countries are expanding their strategic interests.

The provision allowing “deployment of military formations” further expands the scope of cooperation. This includes joint training exercises, disaster relief missions and potential coordinated operations.

A step toward military coordination

With RELOS now in force, India and Russia gain structured access to each other’s military infrastructure. The arrangement simplifies logistics, reduces operational constraints and improves coordination between the armed forces.

As international security priorities change, this agreement gives both countries more flexibility to operate across wider geographies. The pact also adds another dimension to the long-standing defence partnership between New Delhi and Moscow, which continues to evolve with new operational arrangements.