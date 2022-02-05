India now has a king who believes…: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Narendra Modi on farmers’ protest

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (February 5) attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “India now has king” who believes people should keep quiet when he makes a decision.

Addressing farmers at 'Uttarakhandi Kisan Swabhiman Samvad' rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand’s Kichcha, Gandhi said, "If a prime minister does not work for all he cannot be a prime minister. By that measure, Narendra Modi is not a prime minister.”

The former Congress chief targeted the Modi government over the year-long farmers’ protest and for "leaving the farmers on the road in the midst of Covid-19 and cold and not listening to their grievances". “India does not have a prime minister today. It has a king who believes that when the king takes a decision everyone else should keep quiet," PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

Further, the Wayanad MP said Congress wants to provide a government that works in partnership with farmers, the youths and the poor. Citing the example of Manmohan Singh-led UPA government’s rule, Gandhi claimed that when farmers approached it for loan waivers it was done within 10 days, adding he said that a loan waiver worth Rs 70,000 crore was given to them.

"The Congress never shut its doors on farmers... We want to work in partnership with farmers, the poor, labourers so that every section feels it is their government,” Gandhi told the farmers.

He also congratulated farmers for their resistance to the three contentious farm laws, which were repealed by the Central government late last year.

Congress campaign head for Uttarakhand Harish Rawat and the party's state unit chief Ganesh Godiyal were also present with Rahul Gandhi at the rally. This is Gandhi's first visit to the state since poll dates were announced by the Election Commission for five states.

Uttarakhand will go to polling on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV