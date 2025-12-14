India Objects To Mexico’s Tariff Hike, Warns Of ‘Appropriate Measures’ To Protect Exporters

Moments after Mexico decided to raise tariffs on goods from countries without free trade agreements, India strongly objected to Mexico’s move and warned to take “appropriate measures” to protect its exporters.

The Indian government has expressed concerns over the unilateral tariff hike, potentially up to 50% on certain products, stating it contradicts the spirit of cooperative economic engagement between the two nations.

“While we understand that the motivation for this step by the Mexican government is unrelated to India, India believes that unilateral increases in MFN tariffs, without prior consultations, do not align with the spirit of our cooperative economic engagement,” a source said, as per the India Today report.

Mexico's Congress has given the green light to a bill imposing higher tariffs on imports from countries like India, China, Brazil, and others without free trade agreements. The bill, effective January 1, 2026, aims to boost the domestic industry and reduce reliance on Asian imports.

