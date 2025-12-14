Advertisement
NewsIndiaIndia Objects To Mexico’s Tariff Hike, Warns Of ‘Appropriate Measures’ To Protect Exporters
MEXICO-INDIA TRADE

India Objects To Mexico’s Tariff Hike, Warns Of ‘Appropriate Measures’ To Protect Exporters

India has opposed Mexico’s decision to raise import tariffs on countries without free trade agreements, warning to take “appropriate measures” to protect its exporters.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Objects To Mexico’s Tariff Hike, Warns Of ‘Appropriate Measures’ To Protect ExportersImage: ANI

Moments after Mexico decided to raise tariffs on goods from countries without free trade agreements, India strongly objected to Mexico’s move and warned to take “appropriate measures” to protect its exporters.

The Indian government has expressed concerns over the unilateral tariff hike, potentially up to 50% on certain products, stating it contradicts the spirit of cooperative economic engagement between the two nations.

“While we understand that the motivation for this step by the Mexican government is unrelated to India, India believes that unilateral increases in MFN tariffs, without prior consultations, do not align with the spirit of our cooperative economic engagement,” a source said, as per the India Today report.

Mexico's Congress has given the green light to a bill imposing higher tariffs on imports from countries like India, China, Brazil, and others without free trade agreements. The bill, effective January 1, 2026, aims to boost the domestic industry and reduce reliance on Asian imports.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

