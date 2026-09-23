India hit back at Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation after the group raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. New Delhi rejected the statements made during a side meeting, telling the organisation to stop letting Pakistan spread false claims and urging it to counsel Pakistan.
The dispute emerged during a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The Contact Group includes Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Niger. Pakistan had listed the meeting among the key engagements of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during the UNGA high-level week.
During the meeting, the OIC repeated its support for what it described as the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination. The organisation said Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed called for continued international attention on Kashmir and reiterated the group's opposition to measures India introduced in 2019.
Dar also urged OIC members to maintain a common position on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations and other international forums. He called for reversing measures introduced after August 5, 2019, releasing political prisoners and granting greater international access to the region.
India responded by firmly rejecting the OIC's remarks. The Ministry of External Affairs said the comments were unwarranted and factually incorrect.
According to New Delhi, the OIC has no role in matters that India considers internal issues.
"The OIC has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are strictly internal to India," the Ministry of External Affairs said.
India also repeated its long-standing position that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of the country.
The strongest response from New Delhi was directed at Pakistan's use of international forums to raise the Kashmir issue.
The Ministry of External Affairs accused Pakistan of using the OIC platform to spread what it described as misleading claims about India.
"Instead of offering a platform to Pakistan to peddle its fabricated and motivated propaganda, OIC will be better advised to counsel Pakistan," the MEA said.
India also pointed to Pakistan's record on terrorism and urged Islamabad to address concerns about terror groups operating from territories under its control.
The ministry further questioned the credibility of the OIC for repeatedly backing Pakistan's position on Kashmir.
"Repeated endorsement of such motivated narratives only raises serious questions on the credibility of OIC," it said.
|Issue
|India's Position
|OIC Position
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Internal matter of India
|International issue requiring attention
|Role of External Bodies
|No external role accepted
|Supports continued discussion
|Post-2019 Measures
|Constitutional and sovereign decision
|Opposes the measures
|Pakistan's Role
|Accuses Pakistan of spreading propaganda and supporting terrorism
|Supports Pakistan's position on Kashmir
India has made it clear that it does not recognise any role for the OIC in matters related to Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to challenge such statements whenever they arise.
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