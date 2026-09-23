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'Counsel Pakistan': Why India's latest message to the OIC is making headlines at the UN

India rejected the OIC's latest remarks on Kashmir at the UN General Assembly and urged the Islamic bloc to "counsel Pakistan" over terrorism concerns. Read what happened in New York.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 06:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
'Counsel Pakistan': Why India's latest message to the OIC is making headlines at the UN
Image Credit: IANS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'Counsel Pakistan': Why India's latest message to the OIC is making headlines at the UN
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