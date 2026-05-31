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NewsIndiaIndia-Oman free trade pact to kick in from June 1; granting zero-duty access to various exports
INDIA-OMAN CEPA

India-Oman free trade pact to kick in from June 1; granting zero-duty access to various exports

Under the pact Oman has offered zero-duty access on 98.08% of its tariff lines, covering 99.38% of India’s current exports to Oman by value. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: May 31, 2026, 10:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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India-Oman free trade pact to kick in from June 1; granting zero-duty access to various exportsPrime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said (Image: IANS)

The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will come into force on Monday, June 1, 2026, which will grant zero-duty access to a wide range of Indian labour-intensive exports. The Finance Ministry issued a notification on Sunday detailing duty concessions on Omani goods under the pact. 

The concessions will be effective from June 1, 2026, subject to the importer proving to the satisfaction of customs authorities that the goods originate from Oman. 

India and Oman signed the CEPA in December 2025 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Muscat.

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Key provisions in the India-Oman CEPA

Under the pact Oman has offered zero-duty access on 98.08% of its tariff lines, covering 99.38% of India’s current exports to Oman by value. Major labour-intensive sectors set to benefit include Gems & Jewellery, Textiles, Leather, Footwear, Sports Goods, Plastics, Furniture, Agricultural Products, Engineering Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Automobiles.

Meanwhile, India will liberalise tariffs on 77.79% of its tariff lines, covering 94.81% of its imports from Oman by value. For sensitive products of export interest to Oman, access is being provided mainly through Tariff Rate Quotas (TRQs).

In order to protect domestic interests, India has excluded several sensitive categories from concessions, including dairy, tea, coffee, rubber, tobacco and certain agricultural products; gold and silver bullion and jewellery; footwear, sports goods; and scrap of base metals.

Also Read: India‑Oman CEPA To Boost Exports, Energy Security

The agreement includes a strong services chapter that is expected to significantly boost opportunities for Indian service providers. 

Oman’s global services imports stand at approximately $12.52 billion, with India currently holding a 5.31% share, leaving substantial headroom for growth.

Oman has undertaken substantial commitments in key sectors such as Computer-Related Services, Business and Professional Services, Audio-visual Services, Research and Development, Education, and Health Services.

A major highlight is the enhanced mobility framework under Mode 4. For the first time, Oman has significantly expanded commitments for Indian professionals, including:

  • Raising the quota for Intra-Corporate Transferees from 20% to 50%.
  • Extending the permitted stay for Contractual Service Suppliers from 90 days to two years, with the possibility of a further two-year extension.
  • More liberal entry and stay conditions for skilled professionals in accountancy, taxation, architecture, medical and allied services.

The CEPA with Oman is one of India's accelerated push to diversify trade partnerships amid global economic shifts. Other agreements India has recently signed include one with UK in July 2025 and New Zealand in April 2026, and also concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Union in January 2026. 

 

(with IANS inputs)

 

 

 

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