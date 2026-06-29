The PNS Hangor is an export variant of this type. "BNS Pekua may turn into a logistics hub for both Chinese and Pakistani submarines. These submarines could spend extended periods of time at the location. The location is strategic. It is about 1,000 km from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and equidistant from Visakhapatnam, the headquarters of India's submarine fleet and the Eastern Naval Command," another retired commodore-rank officer said.