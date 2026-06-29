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India on alert for Pakistani submarine's return foray to Bay of Bengal

The PNS Hangor is the lead vessel of eight such submarines being built in China and Pakistan.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 08:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
India on alert for Pakistani submarine's return foray to Bay of Bengal
Image Credit: X/SpokespersonNavy

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