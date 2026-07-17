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  • /India-origin gangster Nitish Kaushal held in US, wanted for murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking

India-origin gangster Nitish Kaushal held in US, wanted for murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking

The FBI's wanted notice had cautioned that he should be considered armed, dangerous and a flight risk.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 10:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
India-origin gangster Nitish Kaushal held in US, wanted for murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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