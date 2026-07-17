/India-origin gangster Nitish Kaushal held in US, wanted for murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking

The FBI announced on Thursday (local time) that it had captured Nitish Kaushal, an alleged associate of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group (OCG), in Vermont.
In a post on X, FBI Albany said Kaushal who was wanted by the bureau's Los Angeles field office was apprehended with the help of US Border Patrol personnel.
The agency credited its Swanton Sector partners for the arrest, noting the fugitive was captured early Thursday morning near the northern border, and reaffirmed its commitment to working with law enforcement partners to keep communities safe.
According to the FBI's official wanted notice, Kaushal, who also goes by the alias "Lala," was sought for his alleged role in the Bhagwanpuria OCG.
The bureau describes the group as a transnational criminal organisation involved in murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling.
The organisation is said to have originated in Punjab and to operate in California's Central District and beyond. Kaushal is accused of carrying out violent acts on the group's behalf, including kidnappings and assaults.
Thanks to the outstanding work our @USBPChiefSWB partners are doing to ensure the safety and security of our Northern Border, this dangerous fugitive from @FBILosAngeles was captured early this morning in Vermont. #FBIAlbany is thankful for their partnership and remains committed… pic.twitter.com/d1i6eh9Jaq— FBI Albany (@FBIAlbany) July 16, 2026
A federal arrest warrant was issued against Kaushal on June 25, 2026, by the US District Court for the Central District of California, where he faces a charge of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy.
The FBI's wanted notice had cautioned that he should be considered armed, dangerous and a flight risk.
Kaushal's arrest comes amid "Operation Hard Ball," a coordinated multinational law enforcement effort to dismantle the Bhagwanpuria syndicate's global network, which has triggered raids and enforcement actions across the US, Canada and Europe.
Officials say the operation reflects growing international cooperation to counter organised crime networks with roots in India.
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