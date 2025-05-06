India-Pak Tensions: Centre Orders Security Drills At 259 Sites Including Delhi, Mumbai | Full List
The BJP Parliamentary Party office has asked all BJP MPs to participate in the drill as ordinary citizens and cooperate with local administration.
Amid the simmering tension between India and Pakistan at the LoC, the central government on Tuesday directed all the states to carry out mock drills to assess preparedness against "new and complex threats" that have emerged following the Pahalgam terror attack. The nationwide mock drills are set to take place on May 7 at 259 locations in 244 districts across the country.
