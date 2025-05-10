Advertisement
India, Pakistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire In DGMO Talks, Effective Today, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified that India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 06:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India, Pakistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire In DGMO Talks, Effective Today, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Photo Credit: @ANI/ X

India-Pakistan Conflict: After days of tensions between India and Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Saturday that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon and It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time (IST).

Addressing a press briefing, Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

(with ANI inputs)

