India, Pakistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire In DGMO Talks, Effective Today, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Addressing a press briefing, Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

(with ANI inputs)