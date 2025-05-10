India, Pakistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire In US-Brokered Talks With Modi, Sharif: Marco Rubio
India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire following US-brokered talks led by Marco Rubio and JD Vance. Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif will initiated peace talks at a neutral site to address tensions.
In a major diplomatic breakthrough, the United States has announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and will initiate talks on a broad range of issues at a neutral location. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that over the past 48 hours, he and Senator JD Vance held intensive discussions with senior officials from both countries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.
