'We Were Shocked That Trump...': Congress' BIG Remark On India-Pakistan Ceasefire

India-Pakistan Ceasefire: After the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan was announced, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that he convene a special session of Parliament. The tentative topics of discussion are the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire.

The General Secretary in charge of Communications of Congress, Jairam Ramesh, in a post on the social media platform X, shared the letter of Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun to PM Modi.

In the letter, the LoP Lok Sabha wrote, "It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today's ceasefire, first announced by US President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead."

LoP Lok Sabha and LoP Rajya Sabha have just written to the PM requesting for a special session of Parliament to be convened immediately. Here are the letters pic.twitter.com/exL6H5aAQy — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 11, 2025

On the other hand, addressing a press briefing, Congress Leader Sachin Pilot said that it was surprising that the India-Pakistan ceasefire was announced by the United States President Donald Trump.

"The entire situation has changed very rapidly in the last 24 hours. We were all surprised that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was announced by the President of America," he said.

He said that this is "probably the first time" that the US President has announced a ceasefire on a social media platform.

"We should also pay attention to what he has written on his social media post," he added.

"It is surprising that an issue which is between India and Pakistan is being internationalised," Pilot continued.

The US President had posted on Truth Social and announced the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

पिछले 24 घंटों में पूरा घटनाक्रम बहुत तेजी से बदला है। हम सभी को आश्चर्य हुआ कि भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच सीजफायर की घोषणा अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति ने की।



यह शायद पहली बार हुआ है, जब सीजफायर की घोषणा सोशल मीडिया के ज़रिए अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति करते हैं। उन्होंने जो अपने सोशल मीडिया… pic.twitter.com/V3jyH8gktX — Congress (@INCIndia) May 11, 2025

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.

India-Pakistan Ceasefire

On Saturday evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart, and both sides agreed to stop all military actions on land, air, and sea.

Earlier on Saturday, Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature.

On the other hand, talking about the ceasefire, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said," India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire.

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, also said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

Pahalgam Attack, Operation Sindoor

Earlier, India had launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK); altogether, nine sites were targeted.

This came after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, killing 26 people. This saw Pakistan up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.