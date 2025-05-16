Advertisement
INDIA PAKISTAN CEASEFIRE

India-Pakistan Ceasefire Extended Till May 18 Amid Volatile Ties

India and Pakistan have extended the ceasefire till May 18. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 16, 2025, 09:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India-Pakistan Ceasefire Extended Till May 18 Amid Volatile Ties Photo Credit: ANI

India-Pakistan Ceasefire: The ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which came into effect on May 10, has been extended till May 18. The understanding between the two countries was reached after days of conflict following the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. 

(this is a developing story) 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK