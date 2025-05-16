India-Pakistan Ceasefire Extended Till May 18 Amid Volatile Ties
India and Pakistan have extended the ceasefire till May 18.
India-Pakistan Ceasefire: The ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which came into effect on May 10, has been extended till May 18. The understanding between the two countries was reached after days of conflict following the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.
