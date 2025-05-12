India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Guns Fall Silent On J&K Borders; Displaced LoC Residents Begin Returning Home

Residents living near the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir are finally returning to their homes following the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Areas such as Uri in Baramulla and Tangdar in Kupwara, which bore the brunt of intense skirmishes, are witnessing a gradual return to normalcy.

The civilian population had been displaced for several days, seeking shelter in colleges and government facilities due to relentless shelling from across the border. Tragically, around 22 civilians lost their lives during this period, and properties worth millions were destroyed—including homes, commercial establishments, and places of worship. Reports indicate that six villages in Uri have now been sanitized and cleared for residents to return safely.

MLA Uri, Sajad Shafi, expressed gratitude towards the district administration for their efforts in assisting displaced families over the past week. "I want to thank the people of Baramulla who opened their homes and hotels to support the residents of Uri," he said. Shafi also acknowledged the contributions of the Gurudwara committee in providing care for Hindu and Sikh families during the crisis. He assured residents that sanitization efforts would continue and urged them to report any unexploded shells or debris to the authorities.

Local resident Manzoor Ahmad shared his relief at being able to return home, despite the devastation. "We are going back to our houses after five to six days. Our homes are destroyed and burnt, and we only want peace," he said, calling on the government to assist affected families and ensure an end to the shelling.

Calm is slowly returning to the border areas of the Union Territory. Commercial activities are resuming, and people are beginning to venture back into the streets. The Srinagar airport and most schools—except those in border areas—are set to reopen on Tuesday, facilitating increased connectivity, while schools and colleges across various parts of Jammu and Kashmir are also expected to resume operations soon.