India-Pakistan Ceasefire In Effect Across Land, Sea And Air: Commodore Ravi Nair Confirms

In a significant development aimed at de-escalating tensions, Commodore Ravi Nair on Friday confirmed that India has reached a mutual understanding with Pakistan to halt all military operations across land, sea, and air. "As the Foreign Secretary had said earlier, there is an understanding that has been reached to stop all military activities on sea, air and land," Nair stated. "Accordingly, the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy have been instructed to adhere to this understanding."

The statement followed high-level diplomatic engagements mediated by the United States and other international partners, leading to an agreement between New Delhi and Islamabad for an immediate ceasefire.

Defence officials have indicated that all units along the Line of Control, International Border, and maritime boundaries are now operating under strict ceasefire protocols.