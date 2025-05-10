Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2899196https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-pakistan-ceasefire-in-effect-across-land-sea-and-air-commodore-ravi-nair-confirms-2899196.html
NewsIndia
INDIA PAKISTAN WAR

India-Pakistan Ceasefire In Effect Across Land, Sea And Air: Commodore Ravi Nair Confirms

The statement followed high-level diplomatic engagements mediated by the United States and other international partners, leading to an agreement between New Delhi and Islamabad for an immediate ceasefire.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 06:49 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India-Pakistan Ceasefire In Effect Across Land, Sea And Air: Commodore Ravi Nair Confirms Special MoD briefing on Operation Sindoor (Social Media)

In a significant development aimed at de-escalating tensions, Commodore Ravi Nair on Friday confirmed that India has reached a mutual understanding with Pakistan to halt all military operations across land, sea, and air. "As the Foreign Secretary had said earlier, there is an understanding that has been reached to stop all military activities on sea, air and land," Nair stated. "Accordingly, the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy have been instructed to adhere to this understanding."

The statement followed high-level diplomatic engagements mediated by the United States and other international partners, leading to an agreement between New Delhi and Islamabad for an immediate ceasefire.

Defence officials have indicated that all units along the Line of Control, International Border, and maritime boundaries are now operating under strict ceasefire protocols.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK