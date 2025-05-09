India-Pakistan Conflict: Air Raid Sirens to Echo in Delhi; Citizens Urged to Remain Calm

New Delhi: As India and Pakistan remain locked in a tense armed standoff, New Delhi is stepping up its civil defence preparedness. The Directorate of Civil Defence will conduct a test of air raid sirens at the Public Works Department (PWD) headquarters at ITO on Friday at 3 PM. The drill will last 15 to 20 minutes, and officials have urged citizens to stay calm and not mistake the alarm for a real emergency.

In a statement, the directorate emphasised the need for widespread awareness through social and digital platforms to prevent unnecessary panic during the test.

“The testing will commence at 3:00 PM and be carried out for a period of 15-20 minutes. Accordingly, it is requested that adequate publicity may be made through social and electronic media so that general public are advised to stay calm and not to panic during the same exercise,” said the directorate.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has ramped up citywide security. Extra personnel are now stationed at prominent landmarks and sensitive zones. Bomb squads and canine units are sweeping marketplaces and high-footfall areas as a precautionary measure.

Authorities are also collaborating with market associations and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to tighten local security. These groups have been advised to ensure that all CCTV systems are operational and to stay alert to any unusual activity.

Public announcements are echoing through densely populated neighbourhoods to encourage residents to report suspicious behaviour. Law enforcement is also keeping a close watch on social media to curb the spread of rumours and misinformation.