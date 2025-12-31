India-Pakistan Conflict Likely In 2026 Due To Terrorist Activity, Warns US Think Tank
A prominent US think tank has warned that renewed armed conflict between India and Pakistan is likely in 2026, citing heightened terrorist activity as a major trigger for potential military escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
In a report published on December 18, 2025, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a prominent US think tank, states in its Preventive Priorities Survey titled 'Conflicts to Watch in 2026': 'Renewed armed conflict between India and Pakistan due to heightened terrorist activity.'
