India Pakistan Conflict News: MEA-MoD Press Briefing – 10 Key Points

India-Pakistan Conflict: In a special briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence held on Saturday about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, it was informed that the Pakistan Military has been moving its troops into forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to escalate the situation further.

The briefing was addressed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sophia Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Here are the key points from the special briefing on Operation Sindoor:

1- The Foreign Secretary commended the briefing and said that Pakistani actions that have constituted provocations and escalations, and added that India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured way to the provocations and escalations by Pakistan.

"I have said on numerous earlier occasions, it is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocation and escalation. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and these escalations by the Pakistani side," Misri said.

2- Next, Colonel Qureshi stated that the Pakistani army is attacking the western borders of India and has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter jets to attack India's military sites.

She said, "Pakistani army is continuously attacking the western borders; it has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter jets to attack India's military sites. India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via Air at more than 26 places, and they damaged our equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, Bathinda station."

3- Colonel Qureshi continued that Pakistan targeted hospitals and school premises at air bases at Srinagar, Awantipur, and Udhampur.

She added, "As a condemnable and unprofessional act, Pakistan targeted hospitals and school premises at air bases at Srinagar, Awantipur, and Udhampur. This once again revealed their irresponsible tendency of attacking civil infrastructure."

4- It was informed in the briefing that there were also several high-speed missile attacks noticed after 01:40 am on May 10, at several air bases in Punjab.

Wing Commander Singh said, "There were also several high-speed missile attacks noticed, subsequently after 01:40 hours in the night at several air bases in Punjab."

She added, "In a swift and calibrated response, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision attacks only on identified military targets.

5- Pakistan military bases at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian were targeted through air launch, precision ammunition, and fighter jets. Radar site in Pasrur and aviation base in Sialkot were also targeted with precision ammunition.

Colonel Qureshi said, "After Pakistan deliberately targeted air bases, Indian armed forces took a quick and well-planned retaliatory action and targeted technical installations, command and control centres, radar sites, and arms stores. Pakistan military bases at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian were targeted through air launch, precision ammunition, and fighter jets. Radar site in Pasrur and aviation base in Sialkot were also targeted with precision ammunition."

During these actions, the Indian Armed Forces ensured minimum collateral damage and losses.

6- India unequivocally rejected the false narratives being spread by Pakistan.

The Islamic State attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, claiming the destruction of Indian S-400 systems at Adampur, destruction of Airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, BrahMos base at Nagrota, RT gun positions at Dehrangyari and Chandigarh Forward Ammunition Depot, along with heavy damages to other military stations being propagated on social media, Wing Commander Singh informed in the briefing.

7- Foreign Secretary Misri said that there is a consistent attempt to sow discord between communities in India. There has been a particular focus on its targeting of civilian infrastructure and the population in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

He said, "Pakistan continues with its execrable and wanton campaign of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, especially in the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab."

8- Misri added that Pakistani officials continue to make "ludicrous claims" about India firing missiles towards Sri Amritsar Sahib.

He said, "These lame attempts to divide India are doomed to failure."

9- Talking about the remarks of the Pakistani Army's Spokesperson, Misri said, "We have also seen in some of the remarks that have been shown on television that the Pakistani Army Spokesman seems to take great joy in the fact that the Indian public should criticize the government of India concerning various issues."

He added that it may be a surprise to Pakistan to see citizens criticizing their government however, it is the hallmark of an "open and functioning democracy".

He added, "Pakistan's unfamiliarity with that, again, should not be surprising."

10- Speaking about the claims that Indian missiles hit Afghanistan, Misri termed them "ludicrous" and clarified that it is a "frivolous allegation".

"Afghan people do not need to be reminded about which country has, on multiple occasions in just the last one and a half years, targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan," he said.

Pakistani Drones In Indian Territory

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence had stated that drones were sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

It read, “Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.”

“The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary,” it added.

On Friday, a Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Firozpur, Punjab, injuring three people. ANI quoted SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, as saying, "We received information about three people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army."

On the other hand, explosions were heard in Jammu as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid a blackout. Additionally, a complete blackout was enforced in Udhampur of the Jammu division. This was the second night in a row that Jammu observed a blackout after blasts and sirens were heard.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir; altogether, nine sites were targeted. The Ministry of Defence’s statement had informed that these steps by the Indian Armed Forces came after the gruesome Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

(with ANI inputs)