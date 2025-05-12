India, Pakistan DGMOs Agree To Troop Reduction, Commit To No Firing Or Aggression

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks on Monday at 5:00 PM.

Talks between DGMOs (of India and Pakistan) were held at 5:00 PM, 12 May 2025. Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas: the Indian Army, according to the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Prime Minister, while addressing the nation, said, "Every terror organisation now knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai".

"We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency, and the scientists," he said.

"Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country, and every daughter of the country," he added.

"On April 22, in Pahalgam, the barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world. Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion," he said.

"We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists and today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai," he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed.