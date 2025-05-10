India-Pakistan Have Agreed To Full And Immediate Ceasefire After Long Talks: Trump

India-Pakistan Conflict: In a big development amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the United States President said on Saturday that the two neighbouring countries have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said that after a long night of talks mediated by the US, India, and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote.

(this is a developing story)