As India gets ready to be 79 years young on its Independence Day on August 15, it is a question that often pops up: why does neighbouring Pakistan celebrate the country's independence a day before, on August 14? The disparate dates, driven by historical contexts and logistics of the 1947 Partition, are representative of distinct narratives for the countries' birth.

The Original Plan And Mountbatten's Speed

Early in 1947, Lord Louis Mountbatten was appointed as the final Viceroy of India and was entrusted with the job of transferring power from British to Indian hands. The target date for the transfer of power was fixed as not later than June 1948. But due to growing communal violence and worsening law and order situation, Mountbatten was forced to bring the date forward to August 1947, pushing for a faster withdrawal of the British.

The Indian Independence Act was adopted by the British Parliament on July 4, 1947, and it established that the authority of the British would cease on August 15, 1947. That very same day was the formal establishment of two new nations, India and Pakistan. It is interesting to note that the actual boundaries between the nations were not disclosed until August 17, a step taken in order to avoid instant upheaval.

Mountbatten subsequently revealed that his selection of August 15 was partly sentimental, the second anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender on August 15, 1945. It represented the end of imperial wars to him.

Pakistan's Change To August 14

Even though the Indian Independence Act had designated August 15 for both countries, and Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had initially made use of this date, Pakistan officially changed its Independence Day to August 14 by 1948. This was due to practical as well as symbolic reasons.

Practical Transfer Of Power

The main practical justification for the change was the timing of the formal transfer of power ceremonies. Lord Mountbatten conducted the ceremony in Karachi for Pakistan on 14 August 1947 during the daytime. This enabled him to subsequently go on to New Delhi to conduct the midnight ceremony marking India's independence as 15 August began.

Religious Significance

Another important reason for Pakistan's selection was that August 14, 1947, coincided with the 27th day of Ramadan in the Islamic calendar. This is a holy night, and thus great religious significance attaches to Pakistan's selection of its independence date.

Pakistan has ever since celebrated August 14 as its Independence Day, whereas India still marks August 15 as its independence day from colonial rule.