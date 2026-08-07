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India- Pakistan maintain functional ties through DGMO talks, nuclear data exchange: EAM S Jaishankar

The DGMO of the two countries maintain a hotline that has remained operational even during periods of heightened tension

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
India- Pakistan maintain functional ties through DGMO talks, nuclear data exchange: EAM S Jaishankar
Image Credit: EAM S Jaishankar (IANS)

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