India-Pakistan Tension: Haryana Man Arrested For Passing Information To Pak Army, ISI During Conflict

India-Pakistan Conflict: A resident of a village in Haryana’s Kaithal was arrested for allegedly passing information to the Pakistan army and ISI during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan. The accused was identified as Devendra, a resident of Mastgarh Cheeka village in Kaithal. Speaking on the police action, DSP Kaithal Veerbhan said that the district police of Kaithal had received intelligence information that led to the arrest.

"Intelligence information was received by the district police of Kaithal, on that basis our special detective staff arrested Devendra, son of Narwal Singh, resident of village Mastgarh Cheeka," Veerbhan said, as quoted by news agency ANI. Police questioned Devendra after taking him into custody. As per the police, Devendra, during his interrogation, told police that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI.

"After taking him into custody, he was questioned. During that interrogation, he said that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI. He used to provide information about the dispute going on between India and Pakistan to that agency, and also information about Operation Sindoor to the Pakistani army and the ISI from time to time. Our staff at the cyber police station is doing a thorough investigation into the devices found with him. Whatever the truth may be, the law will be followed accordingly," DSP Kaithal Veerbhan added.

A resident of village Mastgarh Cheeka, Devendra has been arrested by the district police of Kaithal for allegedly passing information to the Pakistan army and ISI during the recent Indo-Pak conflict.



In a separate operation on May 4, Punjab Police arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

The accused have been identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih. Speaking to ANI, Rural Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh said, "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav have issued instructions that we immediately arrest and imprison any anti-national element we get information about. One such piece of information was received about Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, who were in touch with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, leaking them information about sensitive installations. We have arrested them both and recovered a lot of data from them."

"They had one more partner, Harpreet, who brought them in touch with the ISI, and we will bring him from Amritsar Jail on a production warrant. One NDPS case was already registered against him," SSP Singh further stated.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists.

Following ‘Operation Sindoor’, Pakistan launched swarms of missiles and drones into Indian territory, escalating tensions between the two countries and prompting a war-like situation.

(With ANI Inputs)