India-Pakistan Conflict: After three days of major escalation between India and Pakistan, the two countries reached a ceasefire understanding to halt all military action on land, air and water. While India said that the understanding was reached only due to the talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both sides, the United States said that it brokered the peace after 48 hours of discussion. Pakistan also thanked America for its support. However, the current trends say there is no end to the hostilities as border areas remain on alert. With this, India's Operation Sindoor came to a halt but did not conclude as the trust deficit with Pakistan remains. 10 Key points:

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire understanding, with New Delhi saying it was initiated by Pakistan. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan's DGMO called the Indian counterpart requesting a ceasefire, and India agreed to the demand. India said that despite the ceasefire understanding, the Indus Water Treaty and visas remain in abeyance. India also revised its policy, stating that any terrorist incident in India will be treated as an Act of War and will be responded to by military action. The Indian Army said that it remains in alert mode to counter any Pakistani misadventure. Soon after the ceasefire, the Pakistani army started violating the ceasefire in the areas of Akhnoor and Rajouri, while Pakistani drones were spotted in Srinagar and other areas.

This is a developing story.