India-Pakistan Tensions: China Offers To Play 'Constructive Role' As FM Wang Yi Speaks With NSA Doval

In the wake of Pakistan's violation of the recently announced ceasefire agreement with India, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing is ready to play a "constructive role" in de-escalating tensions between the two neighbours. According to a statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi held a telephonic conversation with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. During the call, Doval reportedly conveyed that the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam resulted in serious casualties and necessitated counter-terrorism actions by India.

"War is not India's choice and it serves no one's interests. India and Pakistan are committed to a ceasefire and seek to restore regional peace and stability at the earliest," the statement quoted Doval as saying.

As per Chinese Foreign Ministry, "Doval said that the Pahalgam terrorist attack caused serious casualties among Indian personnel and that India needed to take counter-terrorism…

Reiterating China's position, Wang Yi stated that Beijing supports efforts by both nations to achieve a comprehensive and enduring ceasefire through dialogue and mutual consultation.