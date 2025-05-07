India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate: Govt Calls All-Party Meet After Airstrikes On Terror Camps

Operation Sindoor: Following the Indian Army’s precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the central government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief the political parties on the steps taken by it. The all-party meeting will be held at 11 am in the Parliament Library Building.

"Govt has called an all-party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025, at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

At a briefing on Operation Sindoor, in which terror camps were targeted, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the terror attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with headshots at close range and in front of their families.

"The family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of an emergency informal meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Congress has extended its "full support" to the Indian forces and their precise strikes at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under 'Operation Sindoor'.

Here Are Top Points:

1. Misri said that Indian intelligence agencies have been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India.

2. "Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism... Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure," he said.

3. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

4. "Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives, she said.

5. Col. Sofiya Qureshi showed some videos of the strikes destroying terror camps. The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

6. Twenty-six people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment.