India-Pakistan Tensions Fallout: Protesters Target Hyderabad’s Karachi Bakery, Demand Name Change

India-Pakistan Tensions: Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad was reportedly targeted by a group of protesters amid rising India-Pakistan tensions during Operation Sindoor. On Sunday, around 10–15 individuals gathered outside the 73-year-old bakery and shouted anti-Pakistan slogans following backlash over its name.

As per the Indian Express report, videos circulating on social media showed a group of individuals wearing saffron scarves entering a Karachi Bakery outlet, demanding a change in its name. The protestors, seen holding the national flag, gathered outside the Shamshabad branch and reportedly attempted to damage the nameboard using sticks. However, no significant harm was caused to the property or the staff.

In the viral videos, police were seen present as protesters continued to target the bakery's signboard. Officials later confirmed that the crowd was dispersed shortly after the incident. The owners of Karachi Bakery, Rajesh and Harish Ramnani, stated that the brand is a “100 per cent Indian brand,” established in 1953 by their grandfather Khanchand Ramnani after he migrated to India during the Partition.

“We request the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and senior officers of administration to support to prevent any change in the name. People are putting up tricolour in the outlets of the bakery across the city. Kindly support us as we are an Indian brand and not a Pakistani brand.”

The bakery chain had previously come under fire in 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel. At the time, protesters had entered its Indiranagar outlet in Bengaluru, calling for a change in the bakery's name.