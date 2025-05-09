India-Pakistan Tensions: Indian Air Defence Shoots Down Drones In Awantipura, Kashmir Blackout Follows

Indian Army sources have confirmed that multiple aerial objects and projectiles were intercepted and neutralised by Indian Air Defence systems in the Awantipura region of South Kashmir late Friday evening. The interception came amid ongoing cross-border hostilities with Pakistan, which reportedly launched a series of drone attacks targeting military and strategic installations across Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the attempted aerial incursion, a full-scale power blackout was reported in Awantipura, plunging the area into darkness. Authorities have yet to confirm if the blackout was a preventive measure or the result of infrastructure damage.

This marked a significant escalation in the current standoff between India and Pakistan, which has seen increasing drone activity, missile exchanges, and retaliatory strikes across the Line of Control (LoC).

Security forces remain on high alert in the region as air surveillance and counter-drone operations continue.