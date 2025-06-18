India-Pakistan Ties: Did Modi Outmanoeuvre Trump On Munir Meeting?

Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir is on a visit to the United States where President Donald Trump will be hosting him for lunch. While Pakistan sees this as a diplomatic victory, India has already made things clear to the United States, highlighting that no third-party mediation will be accepted between India and Pakistan. Notably, after returning from the G7 summit in Canada, Trump tried to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US for a brief stopover, at the same time when Munir would be at the White House.

Did Trump just try to set up an unexpected India-Pakistan meeting at the White House so as to affirm his claim that he brokered peace between the two warring nations? Social media users were quick to spot this diplomatic anomaly by Trump. If that is the case, PM Modi appears to have seen through Trump's trap and not only refused the invite but also clarified India's policy on Pakistan.

Trump fails to understand that India is in a civilizational struggle with a delusional Pakistan that wants to revive the Mughal Empire.



Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump held a half-an-hour long telephonic conversation on Wednesday where the US President invited PM Modi to stop over in the US. However, due to prior engagements, PM Modi had to decline the offer.

Not only this, PM Modi also told Trump and cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was on Islamabad's request and no third party played any role in this. "PM Modi told President Trump clearly that during this entire series of incidents, never were talks held at any level on India-America trade deal and mediation between India and Pakistan by America. The talks regarding cessation of military action were held directly between India and Pakistan under the existing channels established between both militaries, it was done at Pakistan's request," said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, detailing the conversation between the two leaders.

During the conversation, which lasted over half an hour, PM Modi briefed the US President about India's Operation Sindoor and firmly conveyed the message that India has never accepted and will never accept mediation on the issues with Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed on Wednesday.

Misri added, "Prime Minister Modi stressed that India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it. There is complete political unanimity in India on this issue."

The remarks come after the US President had time and again claimed that he had used trade as a means for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Misri said, "The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump was scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the G7 summit. President Trump had to return to the US early, due to which this meeting could not take place. After this, at the request of President Trump, the two leaders spoke on the phone today."

Notably, PM Modi told the US President that India no longer views terrorism as a proxy war, and India's Operation Sindoor is still ongoing.

The cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan came on May 10 after India's 'Operation Sindoor', launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.