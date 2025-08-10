India, Pakistan To Conduct Separate Naval Exercises In Arabian Sea: Report

Indian and Pakistani navies are set to conduct separate naval exercises in the Arabian Sea over the next few days, beginning tomorrow.

According to defence sources, both countries have issued separate Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs), signalling plans to hold drills in their respective territorial waters in the region.

"Indian Navy warships would be carrying out drills in the Arabian Sea on August 11-12. Pakistan Navy has also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for carrying out its own naval exercises in its waters," ANI reported, quoting defence sources as saying.

A NOTAM is issued when air traffic movement is restricted for a certain period of time.

This exercise comes just months after a fierce conflict between the two nations. The conflict began after Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area on April 22. In retaliation for this dastardly attack on civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor, a decisive military offensive targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 dreaded terrorists.

India also repelled the subsequent Pakistani retaliation and struck multiple Pakistani airbases.

The ceasefire between the two nations was eventually reached after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart.

(With ANI Inputs)