‘India- Pakistan to see understandable threats from each other’: US Secy of War Pete Hegseth says at Shangri-La Dialogue

The United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, in remarks at the ongoing Shangri-La Dialogue security forum on Saturday, said that India and Pakistan view each other through the lens of mutual threats, while emphasising that Washington is not designating either nation as a direct threat to the United States of America.

Hegseth made the comments during a keynote address and subsequent Question & Answer session focused on the Indo-Pacific security environment. Addressing South Asia’s dynamics, he stated, “India and Pakistan are going to see understandable threats coming from the other. Some of these we see differently, such as when countries want to develop Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) threats. But the US is not going to point a finger at either and call them a threat.”

The remarks came in response to questions about regional missile programs, including a Pakistani analyst’s query regarding India’s recent Agni-6 ICBM test, which is reported to have a potential range of up to 12,000 km. Hegseth highlighted India’s role as a “critical anchor” in maintaining the regional balance of power, particularly against China’s military expansion.

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“A powerful India acting in its self-interest advances our shared goal of maintaining a balance of power across the region,” Hegseth said, praising India’s military modernization and efforts to shoulder greater security responsibilities in the Indian Ocean. He noted that India is building the industrial and logistics capacity needed for high-end operations.

In a follow-up clarification, Hegseth added that he could have made similar points about Pakistan, underscoring a pragmatic US approach that avoids overt finger-pointing while recognizing differing threat perceptions in South Asia.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, which brings together defence leaders amid heightened tensions over China’s assertiveness, missile proliferation concerns, and evolving great-power competition. Hegseth’s comments reflect the Trump administration’s emphasis on “flexible practical realism,” burden-sharing among partners, and partnerships grounded in mutual national interests rather than unconditional alliances.

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Hegseth also reiterated earlier remarks of President Donald Trump to broker peace between India and Pakistan, after May 2025's Operation Sindoor.’

In his wider address, Hegseth also remarked on China’s “historic military buildup” and urged allies and partners to increase defense spending and contribute more to regional security. He positioned a strong, self-reliant India as key to preventing any single power from dominating the Indo-Pacific.

The US has deepened defence ties with India in recent years through mechanisms like the Quad, while maintaining a complex relationship with Pakistan centered on counter-terrorism and regional stability.

Hegseth’s remarks signaled Washington’s desire to manage South Asian tensions while prioritising the larger strategic contest with China.

