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'Army is the law': India slams Pakistan at UN over military control, press curbs and minority rights

India has criticised Pakistan at the United Nations over its record on religious minorities, military influence and press freedom. The exchange came as India reiterated its warning against nuclear blackmail.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
'Army is the law': India slams Pakistan at UN over military control, press curbs and minority rights
Image Credit: AI edit/author. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Indian diplomat R Mythili.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'Army is the law': India slams Pakistan at UN over military control, press curbs and minority rights
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