India-Pakistan War: Cities Go Dark, Complete Blackout In Several Places

India-Pakistan War, Full list of Blackout Cities: As India-Pakistan tension escalates, the New Delhi Municipal Council has issued an advisory regarding a blackout. Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday, and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back. A complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard throughout the district. Blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu.

Amid all this tension, the Chief Engineer (Electrical), NDMC, issued an advisory stating: "It is advised that during “Declared Power Blackout”, no alternate / backup power supply should be switched on to ensure safety and security of the Capital City." Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday issued a public advisory asking citizens to stay indoors and take necessary precautions during the scheduled blackout period. The advisory urges all residents to switch off all types of lights during the blackout and remain in safe locations. People have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel or vehicular movement during this time. Police assured that there is no need for panic, as the situation is under full control of the authorities. Citizens have been further requested not to share or circulate rumours and unverified information, which may cause confusion or fear among the public. The advisory concludes with a reminder to “stay alert and stay safe.”

According to ANI, Jaladhar and Amritsar in Punjab, and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan are also facing blackouts. On Wednesday conducted full-scale civil defence mock drills, as part of which several cities went dark for blackout exercises. The Indian Premiere League (IPL) cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals which was underway on Thursday evening at the cricket stadium in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala was stopped after the town went dark.



