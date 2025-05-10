India-Pakistan War: Defence Officials Dismiss Claims Of S-400 Damage As Fake Amid Rising Border Tensions

While India's S400 defence system has proved to be a successful weapon in replying to Pakistani drone and missile attacks post Operation Sindoor, there were some news reports which claimed damage to it amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, the Indian defence officials have cleared the air regarding the claims and have termed them as "baseless". "News reports of destruction or any damage to a S-400 system are baseless, fake news", defence officials said in their statement.

Meanwhile, the Indian Armed Forces launched retaliatory strikes at Pakistan after it targeted 26 locations in India, as per sources. Intermittent firing is still underway at multiple places along the Line of Control (LoC).

Four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of today, sources told ANI as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces.

The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential."