India-Pakistan War: Fact Check On Sukhoi Su-30MKI Shot Down In Muzaffarabad, Pak Social Media Claim Is FAKE
Earlier, a viral claim that the Indian armed forces have launched an attack on Karachi Port in Pakistan has flooded social media.
New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, several viral claims are doing the rounds to mislead the common man. Pakistani social media handles are abuzz with viral claims that a Sukhoi Su-30MKI was shot down in Muzaffarabad, capturing an Indian Pilot alive. It has been revealed in PIB fact check that it is a FAKE news.
Fact Check: Sukhoi Su-30MKI Shot Down In Muzaffarabad
This Sukhoi SU-30MKI of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Undre Vasti of Kulwadi village near Pune-Ahamad Nagar highway, Maharashtra on October 14, 2014.
India-Pakistan War
Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units today, defence sources told ANI. The sources said the attack resembled a Hamas-style operation in Israel, where multiple cheap rockets are used to target cities. Pakistan Army is operating and behaving like a terror organisation, Hamas. Last month, ISI and Hamas met in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier, a viral claim that the Indian armed forces have launched an attack on Karachi Port in Pakistan has flooded social media. Several users on X (formerly Twitter) posted videos and images, alleging to show explosions at the port. However, fact-checkers have debunked the claim.
Amid the rising war tension, many clippings and visuals from Gaza, Syria, and even movies are being circulated online attributing falsely to the ongoing India and Pakistan war.
