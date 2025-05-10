New Delhi: A message is getting viral on social media that says that cyber attack by Pakistan has caused 70% of India's electricity grid to become dysfunctional or inoperative.

PIB Fact Check has said that the message is fake, and no such claim should be paid heed to.

PIB Fact check has tweeted, "Attention: False Claim Circulating Online!. Social media posts are asserting that a cyber attack by Pakistan has caused 70% of India's electricity grid to become dysfunctional. This claim is FAKE."

_This claim is #FAKE#IndiaFightsPropaganda pic.twitter.com/8Gcmcm4vYq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

Amidst the escalation of conflict between India and Pakistan, multiple Pakistani government-linked media houses and social media accounts have began circulating unverified and misleading claims regarding India.

Many of these claims are being quickly flagged as fake by independent analysts and India's official fact-checking mechanisms.

These claims are being aggressively pushed on X, especially by accounts with substantial followings tied to Pakistan's military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.