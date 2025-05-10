India-Pakistan War: Pakistani Fighter Jets Shot Down in J&K, Pilots Yet To Be Located

New Delhi: India has reportedly shot down Pakistan’s fighter jets between Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla-Budgam-Srinagar areas amid escalation between India and Pakistan. Search operations are underway to locate the pilots.

Debris of a drone have also been found in a field at Muglani Kot village in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

Meanwhile, surface-to-air missile systems have been activated in Srinagar by armed forces, ANI reported quoting sources. Heavy engagement is going on with Pakistan over Srinagar and adjoining areas.

The sources told the news agency that at least four airbases in Pakistan have been targeted by Indian strikes. In an immediate response to Pakistan's attack on 26 Indian locations on May 10, India launched retaliatory strikes.

Smoke was seen rising after a loud explosion in the Dibber area of J&K’s Udhampur. Houses and property were damaged in the Rajouri region following a continuous series of explosions. Loud explosions were heard in Rajouri and Akhnoor as well.

Earlier in its statement, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.”

The MoD expressed regret for launching an armed drone, which targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur. The mishap resulted in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces.

The Indian armed forces are maintaining a high state of alert and tracking aerial threats. They are also using counter-drone systems. “The situation is under close and constant watch and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential," said the ministry in its statement.

Four Pakistani Airbases Targeted

Meanwhile, India has targets at least four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of May 10, sources told ANI. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India.

Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the LoC.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, smoke was seen rising after a loud explosion in the Dibber area. In the Rajouri region, houses and other property were damaged after a series of explosions. Loud blasts were also heard in Rajouri and Akhnoor.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, a drone-related explosion damaged a house in Kanganiwal village in rural Jalandhar.

Surjeet Kaur, a local resident, described the moment of the attack, "A red coloured flash came above our house and there was a huge explosion. We got scared. Everything was dark. We came out of our houses after a short while and saw that the water tank above our houses and our neighbours' houses had exploded. There was a blackout at that time, and all the lights were off."

On May 9, a day after Indian air defences foiled an attempt by Pakistan to target civilian infrastructure along the LoC and the IB, Pakistani drones were again spotted in the Jammu, Samba and Pathankot sectors.

On the night of May 7–8, Indian forces also successfully neutralised Pakistan’s large-scale drone and missile attack aimed at several Indian military bases in northern and western parts of the country. An air defence system in Lahore was also taken out during those operations.

India had earlier responded with precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), following the initial escalation triggered by Pakistan through the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan has now resorted to further escalation, which is being appropriately countered by the Indian defence forces.