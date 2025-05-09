India-Pakistan War: Schools, Colleges Shut In Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Amid Tensions

A complete blackout has been enforced in several districts in Jammu, including Akhnoor of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard in the region. According to media reports, Pakistan has targeted Jammu with loitering munitions, and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back in retaliation. The Air Defence system has been activated to neutralise the drone attack.

Educational institutions in border states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan will remain closed for the coming few days given the escalating military tensions with Pakistan.

This came after the Defence Ministry said that India thwarted Pakistan's attempts to hit various key Indian military installations, including stations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, with drones and missiles on Thursday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir

All schools, colleges and universities in the Union territory will remain closed for two days as a precautionary measure.

UT Education Minister Sakina Itoo took to X and wrote, "All schools, colleges and universities in J&K to remain closed on 9th & 10th May as a precautionary measure. Stay safe."

All schools, colleges and educational institutions will also remain closed in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch on Friday, May 9, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu wrote on X.

Himachal Pradesh

All government and private educational institutions will remain closed in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, May 9.

PIB Chandigarh wrote on X, "Important Notice: All schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Una district, Himachal Pradesh, will remain closed on May 9. Please plan accordingly."

This comes after the Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised the Pakistan military's attempts at a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8, and an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Addressing the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) press briefing on Thursday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that India's Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems successfully neutralised the threats.

After last night’s Pakistani drone attack, a local Jammu and Kashmir said, "Last night at around 8 PM, we saw 3-4 drones. There was retaliatory firing, which continued the entire night. What Pakistan did is not right. We are not scared. Schools are closed here...," as quoted by ANI.