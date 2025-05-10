India-Pakistan War: Security Beefed-Up In Delhi; 100 Air Raid Sirens In City Soon

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up in Delhi amidst the escalation of India-Pakistan conflict.

The Delhi Police has been placed on high alert. Police will be keeping a keen watch in high-footfall and crowded zones like markets, malls, and tourist areas.

The Delhi government on Friday tested an air raid warning siren installed atop the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) headquarters at ITO.

The test, conducted in coordination with the Civil Defence Directorate, came in the wake of ongoing military skirmishes between India and Pakistan and the direction of the Union government for citizens and civilian authorities to remain ready for any eventuality, including an air strike.

As per reports 100 air raid sirens will be installed on prominent high-rise buildings throughout the city.

These sirens are intended to serve as a crucial warning system during emergencies.

All sirens will be centrally-operated from a dedicated command centre and will be managed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), he said.

“The siren tested today can be heard up to eight kilometres,” the minister said.

“In the event of an emergency, the sirens will sound for five minutes to alert the public, so they can immediately seek shelter under tables or in basements,” he said.

The plan to install air raid sirens across Delhi marks a significant advancement in the city’s civil defence infrastructure.

The Delhi government is working closely with disaster response agencies to ensure that all key and sensitive locations are covered and that public awareness protocols are effectively communicated.

Teams of the PWD and Civil Defence will continue testing and monitoring these installations in the coming days to ensure that these are fully operational and ready for deployment when needed.



With IANS Inputs