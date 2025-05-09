India-Pakistan War Updates: Explosion At Jammu Air Force Base? Fact Check Reveals Old Kabul Airport Blast Pic Circulated To Mislead

New Delhi: As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, several viral claims are doing the rounds to mislead the common man. It has been revealed in PIB fact check that an old Kabul airport blast picture is falsely being circulated online as explosion visual from the Jammu Air Force Base.

According to PIB Fact Check: An old image is being circulated with false claims of multiple explosions at the Jammu Air Force Base in India.

#PIBFactCheck

This image is from the Kabul Airport blast in August 2021.

Here’s a report from that time: https://al-ain.com/article/1630002029

Don’t fall for misinformation. Always verify before sharing!

Explosion at Jammu Air Force Base? Here's the truth!



An old image is being circulated with false claims of multiple explosions at the Jammu Air Force Base in India.#PIBFactCheck



This image is from the Kabul Airport blast in August 2021.



Here’s a report from that… pic.twitter.com/y99zbukBGM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

Earlier, a viral claim that the Indian armed forces have launched an attack on Karachi Port in Pakistan has flooded social media. Several users on X (formerly Twitter) posted videos and images, alleging to show explosions at the port. However, fact-checkers have debunked the claim.

Amid the rising war tension, many clippings and visuals from Gaza, Syria, and even movies are being circulated online attributing falsely to the ongoing India and Pakistan war.