Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2898324https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-pakistan-war-updates-explosion-at-jammu-air-force-base-fact-check-reveals-old-kabul-airport-blast-pic-circulated-to-mislead-2898324.html
NewsIndia
INDIA PAKISTAN WAR

India-Pakistan War Updates: Explosion At Jammu Air Force Base? Fact Check Reveals Old Kabul Airport Blast Pic Circulated To Mislead

India-Pakistan War Updates: Amid the rising war tension, many clippings and visuals from Gaza, Syria, and even Hollywood movies are being circulated online attributing falsely to the ongoing India and Pakistan war.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 10:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India-Pakistan War Updates: Explosion At Jammu Air Force Base? Fact Check Reveals Old Kabul Airport Blast Pic Circulated To Mislead Pic Courtesy: Twitter/X

New Delhi: As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, several viral claims are doing the rounds to mislead the common man. It has been revealed in PIB fact check that an old Kabul airport blast picture is falsely being circulated online as explosion visual from the Jammu Air Force Base. 

According to PIB Fact Check: An old image is being circulated with false claims of multiple explosions at the Jammu Air Force Base in India.

#PIBFactCheck  

This image is from the Kabul Airport blast in August 2021.

Here’s a report from that time: https://al-ain.com/article/1630002029 

Don’t fall for misinformation. Always verify before sharing!

Earlier, a viral claim that the Indian armed forces have launched an attack on Karachi Port in Pakistan has flooded social media. Several users on X (formerly Twitter) posted videos and images, alleging to show explosions at the port. However, fact-checkers have debunked the claim.

Amid the rising war tension, many clippings and visuals from Gaza, Syria, and even movies are being circulated online attributing falsely to the ongoing India and Pakistan war.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK