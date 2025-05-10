India-Pakistan War: The India-Pakistan conflict is heading towards a major escalation of war with Islamabad firing its long-range Fatah-2 missiles towards India. India has retaliated hard against Pakistan, hitting their 3 airbases of Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Rafiqi Airbase in Punjab’s Shorkot, and Murid Airbase in Punjab’s Chakwal. Reportedly, Pakistan fired Fata-2 and Abdali-I missiles at Indian cities but the Indian air defence systems intercepted these missiles, neutralising them in the air. Reportedly, one of them was intercepted over Sirsa, in Haryana, around 300 kms from Delhi.

The Fatah-2 missiles has a range of around 400 kms while the Abdali-I missile has a range of around 200 kms.

Why Pakistan Used Fatah, Abdali Missiles? What Is Bunyan ul Maroos?

So far, Pakistan has been attacking India using Turkish drones but Indian Air Defence Systems have been successfully neutralising them all. On the other hand, Indian drones and missiles have successfully made ground hits in Pakistan, causing widespread humiliation for the Pakistani army. In a face-saving move, the Pakistan army launched Operation Bunyan ul Maroos, meaning 'unbreakable wall' to fire its long-range missiles at India. Pakistan tried to hit key Indian cities using the Fatah and Abadali missiles so that it could hold the moral high ground in front of its citizens, but failed miserably as these missiles have been intercepted and neutralised.

Meanwhile, India targeted at least three airbases in Pakistan in retaliation to Pakistan's aggression. Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India has launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. While India maintained that the strike was non-escalatory and no military sites were attacked, Pakistan has escalated the situation by repeatedly targetting Indian cities.