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From PNS Babur to PNS Hunain: A dangerous 15-year pattern of close-quarters naval encounters

An authoritative breakdown of the high-seas collision between Pakistan Navy's PNS Hunain and an Indian warship in the North Arabian Sea, sparking a sharp diplomatic protest.

Edited ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 06:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
From PNS Babur to PNS Hunain: A dangerous 15-year pattern of close-quarters naval encounters
Image Credit: A dangerous 15-year pattern of close-quarters naval encounters.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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