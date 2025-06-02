Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2910027https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-paraguay-stand-shoulder-to-shoulder-in-fight-against-terrorism-pm-modi-during-bilateral-meet-with-paraguay-prez-2910027.html
NewsIndia
INDIA PARAGUAY TALKS

'India, Paraguay Stand Shoulder To Shoulder In Fight Against Terrorism': PM Modi During Bilateral Meet With Paraguay Prez

During the bilateral meeting with Paraguay, PM Modi said that there is immense potential for cooperation to fight common challenges like cybercrime, organised crime, and drug trafficking. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'India, Paraguay Stand Shoulder To Shoulder In Fight Against Terrorism': PM Modi During Bilateral Meet With Paraguay Prez Photo Credit: @MEAIndia/ X

India-Paraguay Bilateral Meet: India and Paraguay held bilateral talks in New Delhi on Monday. During the meeting with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña Palacios, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India and Paraguay stand “shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism.”

PM Modi added that there is immense potential for cooperation to fight common challenges like cybercrime, organised crime, and drug trafficking. 

ANI quoted the Prime Minister as saying, "India and Paraguay stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism. There is immense potential for cooperation to fight common challenges like cybercrime, organised crime, and drug trafficking. India and Paraguay are an integral part of the Global South. Our hopes, aspirations, and challenges are similar, so we can deal with these challenges effectively by learning from each other's experiences. We are satisfied that during the COVID pandemic, we were able to share the vaccine made in India with the people of Paraguay."

Earlier, PM Modi met with the Paraguay President at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Before this, the latter paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, laying a wreath at the memorial. 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared the pictures on the social media platform X, stating, "Honouring the values of peace and non-violence. President Santiago Pena Palacios of Paraguay paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today."

Paraguay President India Visit

The visit of the Paraguay President is part of his three-day state visit to India, which will conclude on June 4. He arrived in New Delhi on his first state visit to India and was accorded a ceremonial welcome along with a Guard of Honour at Palam Air Force Station. 

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, informed that at the invitation of PM Modi, the President of Paraguay will be on a state visit to India from June 2 to 4, 2025. In addition, he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials, and business representatives. 

President Peña will also visit Mumbai before returning to Paraguay, and while there, he will meet the state political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators, and tech leaders.

India-Paraguay Diplomatic Relations

The statement of MEA continued to explain the diplomatic relations between India and Paraguay. The two nations established diplomatic relations on September 13, 1961 and since then have developed cooperation in sectors, including agriculture, trade, health, information technology, and pharmaceuticals.

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK