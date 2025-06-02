'India, Paraguay Stand Shoulder To Shoulder In Fight Against Terrorism': PM Modi During Bilateral Meet With Paraguay Prez

India-Paraguay Bilateral Meet: India and Paraguay held bilateral talks in New Delhi on Monday. During the meeting with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña Palacios, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India and Paraguay stand “shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism.”

PM Modi added that there is immense potential for cooperation to fight common challenges like cybercrime, organised crime, and drug trafficking.

ANI quoted the Prime Minister as saying, "India and Paraguay stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism. There is immense potential for cooperation to fight common challenges like cybercrime, organised crime, and drug trafficking. India and Paraguay are an integral part of the Global South. Our hopes, aspirations, and challenges are similar, so we can deal with these challenges effectively by learning from each other's experiences. We are satisfied that during the COVID pandemic, we were able to share the vaccine made in India with the people of Paraguay."

Earlier, PM Modi met with the Paraguay President at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Before this, the latter paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, laying a wreath at the memorial.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared the pictures on the social media platform X, stating, "Honouring the values of peace and non-violence. President Santiago Pena Palacios of Paraguay paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today."

The visit of the Paraguay President is part of his three-day state visit to India, which will conclude on June 4. He arrived in New Delhi on his first state visit to India and was accorded a ceremonial welcome along with a Guard of Honour at Palam Air Force Station.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, informed that at the invitation of PM Modi, the President of Paraguay will be on a state visit to India from June 2 to 4, 2025. In addition, he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials, and business representatives.

President Peña will also visit Mumbai before returning to Paraguay, and while there, he will meet the state political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators, and tech leaders.

India-Paraguay Diplomatic Relations

The statement of MEA continued to explain the diplomatic relations between India and Paraguay. The two nations established diplomatic relations on September 13, 1961 and since then have developed cooperation in sectors, including agriculture, trade, health, information technology, and pharmaceuticals.

