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India warns Mark Zuckerberg: Apologize in 3 days or face action

Parliamentary IT panel has given Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg a 3-day deadline to apologize for removing PM Modi's Facebook video or risk losing safe harbour protection.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
India warns Mark Zuckerberg: Apologize in 3 days or face action
Image Credit: ANI. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and PM Modi.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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