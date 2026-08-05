/India warns Mark Zuckerberg: Apologize in 3 days or face action

The issue began after Prime Minister Modi shared a selfie-style video about strict action against examination paper leaks. The video was first uploaded on Instagram and later shared on Facebook. The video was briefly restricted on July 28 but was later restored. First released on July 23, it featured Prime Minister Modi’s first direct message to Gen Z during the 36-day Cockroach Janta Party-led student protest over alleged NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak.