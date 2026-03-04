India planning to buy 5 new squadrons of S-400 air defence system from Russia amid Middle East conflict

The Defence Procurement Board (DPB) on Monday approved the Indian Air Force’s proposal to procure five additional S-400 air defence systems from Russia, Hindustan Times reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

The decision comes after the S-400 system performed well in Operation Sindoor last year, successfully intercepting and downing several Pakistani aircraft.

The decision to acquire additional S-400 systems comes amid ongoing turmoil in the Middle East following the US-Israel joint airstrikes (Operation Fury) on February 28, which killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Tehran’s subsequent retaliatory attacks across the region, a conflict marked by extensive use of ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones.

The Defence Procurement Board, chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, approved the Indian Air Force proposal, which will now move to the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for Acceptance of Necessity (AoN).

Once the DAC grants AoN, a cost negotiation committee will be formed to finalize the price, after which the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), through the Finance Ministry, will give the final approval.

India currently operates three S-400 systems, with two more scheduled for induction into the armed forces this year.

The Defence Ministry is now awaiting proposals from the Indian Air Force and Army to acquire 13 Russian Pantsir S-1 self-propelled missile systems, which are designed to counter medium-range surface-to-air missiles, short-range rockets, and kamikaze drones.

Of these, the IAF plans to purchase 10 systems to protect its 10 S-400 units, while the Army will acquire three to defend against cruise missiles, attack helicopters, armed drones, loitering munitions, rockets, and short-range missiles along the borders, report said.

The Pantsir system is currently operated by UAE forces and has proven effective in intercepting Iranian kamikaze drones.

India’s large size, long coastline, and adversaries on its western and northern borders make advanced air defence systems essential. These systems are needed to counter enemy aircraft beyond visual range and to intercept ballistic missiles.

The ongoing conflict between the US and Iran has underscored the global need for anti-ballistic missile capabilities, especially with the spread of long-range missiles in the region. Additionally, Turkey has been supplying low-cost kamikaze drones and loitering munitions to countries like Pakistan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Maldives, and Bangladesh, which can be used in saturation attacks against adversaries.