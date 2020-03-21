हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

India planning to get testing kits from South Korea

New Delhi: The Centre is in touch with South Korean companies to import kits for testing the Coronavirus. Informal talks are underway for more testing kits, given the country has a surplus and is willing to export as well.

South Korea has tested the highest number of people in the world with approximately 3 lakh people being tested. Given its population size, it makes highest number of people being tested per million. 

It has over 650 testing centres nationwide and given Korea's size, this is equivalent to over 20,000 testing centres in India. More than 8,000 people are infected with the virus with more than 80 dead in the North-East Asian country.

As of Saturday morning, 271 people have tested positive for the virus in India. India has tested 14,811 people till Saturday and given its huge population, it is very less. The first individual to be tested in India was on January 21. 

111 Labs are functioning in the country for testing. The government is expected to allow private hospitals for testing and detailed order will be issued by evening.

