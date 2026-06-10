India plans Rs 449-crore counter move to 'fool' Pakistan-China spy satellites

Modern warfare is not only being fought at the ground but in space as well. The recent global conflicts have highlighted the importance of cyberwarfare, along with the use of space for spying on enemy forces. Having faced a peculiar spy satellite issue during Operation Sindoor, India has decided to protect its vectors from enemy eyes with a countermove. India is buying advanced electronic warfare systems that can blind and deceive hostile satellites.

The defence upgrade follows a worrying intelligence report. It revealed that Pakistan recently launched multiple spy satellites targeting India. Notably, the Indian Army had earlier confirmed that Chinese spy satellites actively assisted Pakistan during last year’s Operation Sindoor. To counter this dual space threat, New Delhi is shifting to the offensive in the electronic spectrum.

The Rs 449-Crore Shield

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On June 10, 2026, the Ministry of Defence signed a Rs 449-crore contract in New Delhi. The deal was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. As per the contract, Bengaluru-based Accord Software and Systems Private Limited (ASSPL) will supply 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System (ECGNSS) Jammers to the Indian Navy. Since this acquisition falls under the strict "Buy (Indian-IDDM)" category, the tech will be designed, developed, and manufactured domestically. Thus, it will be 100% Indian product.

Blinding and Fooling the Enemy

Notably, the new ECGNSS jammers do more than just block signals. They are designed to completely disrupt how enemy satellite tracking systems operate.

* Signal Degradation: The jammers weaken the ability of adversary satellites to acquire and track Indian naval coordinates.

* Spoofing & Deception: The system can perform "deceptive jamming." This sends fake location data to enemy receivers, essentially fooling hostile satellites into tracking a ghost target.

The Ministry of Defence stated that these capabilities will ensure safe operations for Indian Navy ships in high-risk, multi-threat environments.

A Boost for Local Tech

Beyond maritime security, the deal is a big win for domestic defence manufacturing. The jammers will feature a minimum of 75% indigenous content. Defence experts noted that the contract strongly aligns with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and Make-in-India initiatives. It marks a critical milestone in India’s push to indigenize cutting-edge military technology, reducing reliance on foreign hardware while securing its borders.