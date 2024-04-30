India Post Vacancy, Offline Application Process Open Now!

New Delhi: Attention, job seekers! Here's a golden chance to secure a prestigious government position with India Post. Currently, vacancies are available for the role of Staff Car Driver (General Grade) within India Post. The application process for these coveted positions is currently underway, offering aspiring candidates a pathway to a stable career in the public sector.

To seize this opportunity, interested candidates must complete the offline application form and dispatch it to the designated address provided below. It's imperative to note that applications for the Staff Car Driver positions at India Post must reach the specified address no later than May 14. Failure to comply with this deadline will result in the rejection of your application.

Eligibility criteria for applicants include a minimum qualification of 10th grade from a recognized board. Additionally, candidates must possess a valid driving license for both light and heavy motor vehicles, along with proficiency in identifying and rectifying minor vehicle defects.

Prospective candidates must be aged between 18 and 27 years to qualify for these positions. For detailed information regarding eligibility requirements and application procedures, applicants are advised to refer to the official notification.

Selection for these roles will be based on performance in Theory Test, Driving Test, and Motor Mechanism Test. Successful candidates will undergo a probationary period of 2 years upon selection.

To apply, candidates are required to submit a hard copy of the completed application form along with relevant documents via speed post or registered post only. Please note that applications submitted through any other means will not be accepted.

Address for sending the application:

Manager, Mail Motor Service, Bengaluru- 560001

Don't miss this chance to embark on a fulfilling career journey with India Post! Apply now and take the first step towards a rewarding future.