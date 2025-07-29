India carried out two successive test flights of its domestically built short-range ballistic missile, 'Pralay,' successfully. The first test was conducted on Monday, and a second successful test followed today, Tuesday. Both tests were launched from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island along the coast of Odisha.

Indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the 'Pralay' missile is meant for conventional battlefield deployment and represents a giant step in India's military power.

Two consecutive flight trials of ‘PRALAY’ missile was successfully carried out on 28th and 29th July 2025 as a part of User Evaluation Trials to validate the maximum and minimum range capability of the missile system. The missiles precisely followed the intended trajectory and… pic.twitter.com/jhr0fTMZuF — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 29, 2025

About The 'Pralay' Missile

The 'Pralay' (also known as 'Doom' or 'Annihilation') is an SRBM short-range ballistic missile specifically designed for use on the battlefield to meet the requirements of the Indian Air Force and the Army. Its main characteristics are

Range: 'Pralay' has a strike range of 150 to 500 kilometers, and it can target both tactical and strategic targets.

Payload: It is capable of carrying a conventional warhead weighing 350 to 700 kilograms, and it can target key targets like command centers, logistical bases, and airbases precisely.

Propulsion & Guidance: Powered by a solid-fuel rocket motor, the missile provides fast launch capabilities. With onboard advanced navigation and avionics, mid-flight trajectory corrections can be made, making it difficult for opponents to intercept.

Mobility: With a twin-launcher system mounted on a high-mobility vehicle, 'Pralay' is optimized for quick deployment in critical border regions.

Notably, 'Pralay' is being conceived under India's 'No First Use' nuclear doctrine for use in conventional attacks. This strategic placement enables India to provide a strong retaliation option to opponents without the use of nuclear weapons.

Successful Test Launches

The initial successful test launch was conducted at 9:35 AM on July 28, 2025, from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island. The missile successfully struck the targeted point, meeting all the performance parameters. The second consecutive test on July 29, 2025, also corroborated the real-world performance of the missile, both tests proving to be precise and reliable.

The trajectory of the missile in both tests was carefully tracked by detailed coastal monitoring systems, verifying its precision and the strength of its control system. These consecutive successes reflect DRDO's commitment to indigenous technology progress and India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) drive.

Strategic Advantage For India

The 'Pralay' missile is likely to greatly enhance India's defense along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC). Its benefits are:

Rapid Response: The missile has a launch time of under 10 minutes, giving it a decisive edge in times of border tensions.

Deterrence & Control: It acts as a deterrent for would-be aggressors and provides a mechanism to control encounters in short-range combat areas.

Accuracy: With the latest technology, it can precisely strike vital enemy installations.

Ease of Deployment: Its double-launcher configuration on a high-mobility platform means quick deployment on the borders.

'Pralay' will supplement current systems such as the BrahMos missile to further augment India's overall strike capabilities.

Milestone For Indian Security

Such successful tests are a landmark milestone for India's security, as they:

Prove the success of DRDO's indigenous technology.

Equip the Indian Army and Air Force with a solid conventional weapon that can de-escalate tensions at the borders without escalating to nuclear threats.

Give India a strategic advantage over surrounding nations, particularly considering the delicate condition of the LAC and LoC.

After these successful tests, the 'Pralay' missile is ready for early induction into the Indian Defence Forces, setting a new trajectory for the country's defence readiness. While its induction could be seen as threatening by countries in the vicinity, perhaps raising local tensions, DRDO is also considering ways to further extend its range and even export it globally, strengthening the defence diplomacy of India.